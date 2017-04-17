City of Vincennes Telling Skate Park Patrons to Find Funds for Repairs

The City of Vincennes and City Parks Department is trusting in users of the Vincennes Skate Park to raise funds to repair it. Vincennes City Parks Superintendent Steve Beamon says a local businessman has been tapped to head up the drive to improve the skate park…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/17051230/NEW0010_Steve-Beamon-cut-1_oq..-ON-THEM_0-00-17.580.mp3

The effort has begun, as the skate park users are already reaching out to various extreme sports-related foundations for grants.