Friday Deadline Looms for Setting State Budget

The Indiana legislature is facing a Friday deadline to reach agreement on a new two-year state budget and boosting taxes to pay for making improvements to the state’s

crumbling highways.

But, the House and Senate still appear to be far apart on some key tax provisions.

That’s put some other pieces of Republican Governor Eric Holcomb’s agenda in limbo.

Meanwhile, House Republicans want to raise cigarette taxes, as well as gas taxes and vehicle related fees.

But Holcomb and Senate Republicans oppose raising cigarette taxes.