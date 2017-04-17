John E. Meyer, 88, of Vincennes, passed away April 14, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

John had been the branch manager for Aramark. He was a member of Kiwanis, and attended St. John United Church of Christ. Gardening, woodworking, and word search puzzles were favorite activities. The most special times were spent with his grandchildren.

Born July 9, 1928, in Vincennes, he was the son of Henry F. and Nannie (Emmons) Meyer. Surviving is his wife, Norma June (Kimmel) Meyer, whom he married November 26, 1949; his sons, Dennis Meyer and his wife, Mary Jo, of Greenwood, IN, Gary Meyer and his wife, Peggy, of Vincennes, and Larry Meyer and his wife, Julie, of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Scott Meyer and his wife, Tara, Beth Lindsey and her husband, Darwin, Leslie Corn and her husband, Matt, Brent Meyer and his wife, Crystal, Lucas Meyer and his partner, Richie Goff, and Mallory Bowman and her husband, Zach; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Sam, and Chloe Lindsey, Ava Marie and Silas Meyer, Collin, Carter, and Carson Corn, and Max and Miles Bowman.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 on Tuesday, at Goodwin Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, at 10:00, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Kiwanis. Online condolences may be sent to the family through goodwinfamilyfh.com