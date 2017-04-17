Loogootee Man Arrested for DUI, Other Charges

State Police arrested a Loogootee man early this morning for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal and being a Habitual Traffic Violator for Life.

35-year-old Christopher Hupp is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 20-year-old Michelle Holland of Washington early this morning for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Minor

Consumption of Alcohol.

Holland is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 39-year-old Chad Harrington of Washington Sunday for Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Mischief.

He is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 36-year-old Candy Enlow of Washington Sunday for Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle and Reckless Driving.

Enlow is also being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39-year-old Damon Dant of Montgomery Sunday for Domestic Battery and Strangulation.

Dant is being held without bond.

200 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.