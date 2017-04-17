Loogootee Man Arrested for DUI, Other Charges

State Police arrested a Loogootee man early this morning for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal and being a Habitual Traffic Violator for Life.
35-year-old Christopher Hupp is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 20-year-old Michelle Holland of Washington early this morning for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Minor
Consumption of Alcohol.
Holland is being held without bond.
Washington Police arrested 39-year-old Chad Harrington of Washington Sunday for Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Mischief.
He is being held without bond.
Washington Police arrested 36-year-old Candy Enlow of Washington Sunday for Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle and Reckless Driving.
Enlow is also being held without bond.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39-year-old Damon Dant of Montgomery Sunday for Domestic Battery and Strangulation.
Dant is being held without bond.
200 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.