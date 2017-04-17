Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous Talent Getting Lined Up

Officials with the Spirit of Vincennes, Incorporated are lining up talent for this year’s annual Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous. The annual event is scheduled for May 27th and 28th at the French Commons.

Patrick Henry is the featured historical figure for this year’s Rendezvous. Spirit of Vincennes marketing director Mark Hill says an actor playing Patrick Henry will be joined by portrayals of other famous Colonial figures…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/17051325/NEW0002_Mark-Hill-cut-1_oq...-GREET-GUESTS_0-00-15.229.mp3

Hill also says some returning entertainment will also greet guests at this year’s Rendezvous…