Three People Arrested in Drug-Related Bust

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested on numerous drug related charges after police received a tip about the possible sale of methamphetamine in a restaurant parking lot.

Deputies and a police K-9 surrounded the vehicle which was occupied by 34-year-old Noah Peyton of Pekin, Indiana, 28-year-old Jeffery Raisor of Corydon, and 30-year-old Kaelyn Baldwin of Beech Grove.

Authorities say Peyton resisted, broke away from deputies, and ran.

Police were able to take him down with the help of a taser.

Peyton was in possession of a knife and methamphetamine, and was wanted on a Harrison County methamphetamine related warrant.

All three are facing multiple charges including Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in Methamphetamine; Attempted Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Precursors.