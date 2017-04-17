Two Arrested in Petersburg Sting Operation

Petersburg Police say they have made two arrests recently as the result of an online sting operation.

Police deployed decoys acting as young children on social media sites.

Police say a male subject contacted one of the decoys by computer.

After having a sexually explicit conversation with a supposedly 13-year-old child, he made arrangements to meet her.

Petersburg Police arrested 56-year-old Scott Hartley of Somerville, when he arrived to meet the decoy.

Meanwhile, police also arrested 19-year-old Zachery Alvey of Chandler for child solicitation after he allegedly engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with the decoy.