Two Bicknell Men arrested on Failure to Appear Charges

Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell man yesterday following service of two failure to appear warrants.

Officers found 27 year-old Kelly White at his home on First Street. White’s original charge was for possession of marijuana; the charges refer back to an incident that happened in 2015.

White is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell man over the weekend on a single charge of failure to appear.

Authorities found 43 year-old Steven Miley at a location on East Eighth Street. Miley is accused of failing to appear for a domestic battery case in Knox Superior Court Two.

Miley is being held without bond in Knox County Jail.