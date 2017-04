A weather forecaster says a pattern of wet weather could continue at least through the first part of May. Meteorologist Ryan Martin believes the rain could start later this week…

Martin also believes periods of sustained rainy weather are possible through the rest of April…

Early May also looks wet, with below average temperatures also expected. Martin feels a return to average temperatures and rainfall will return in the middle of May.