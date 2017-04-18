INDOT Ramp Closing Coming April 24th

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close an off ramp from U-S 41 to U-S 50 at Sixth Street starting Monday, April 24th. The closing will allow for a rehabilitation project on the bridges just east of the Old State Road 67 bridge near the Sixth Street exit. The closure will affect the U-S 41 southbound exit onto U-S 50 westbound. Also during the construction, U-S 50 will be limited to one lane in both directions in the construction zone.

The detour for U-S 50 Westbound will take traffic from Southbound U-S 41 to eastbound U-S 50. Detoured traffic will then move from eastbound U-S 50 back onto northbound U-S 41, and then continue straight on westbound U-S 50 through the construction zone.

The ramp will be closed around the clock, and will stay closed until the end of the construction season in November.