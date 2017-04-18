The Indiana Department of Transportation will close an off ramp from U-S 41 to U-S 50 at Sixth Street starting Monday, April 24th. The closing will allow for a rehabilitation project on the bridges just east of the Old State Road 67 bridge near the Sixth Street exit. The closure will affect the U-S 41 southbound exit onto U-S 50 westbound. Also during the construction, U-S 50 will be limited to one lane in both directions in the construction zone.
The detour for U-S 50 Westbound will take traffic from Southbound U-S 41 to eastbound U-S 50. Detoured traffic will then move from eastbound U-S 50 back onto northbound U-S 41, and then continue straight on westbound U-S 50 through the construction zone.
The ramp will be closed around the clock, and will stay closed until the end of the construction season in November.
INDOT Ramp Closing Coming April 24th
