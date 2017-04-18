KC Commissioners Hold Up Claim, Promote Local Purchases

The Knox County Commissioners have held up a claim from the Knox County Health Department concerning purchase of a new Department vehicle. The claim calls for the 20-thousand dollar purchase to be made from Jasper’s Ruxer Ford.

The delay will allow the Commissioners to get more infomation about the purchase.. Commissioner Tim Ellerman spoke against the claim; he believes all County agencies should buy their materials from local providers as much as possible. Ellerman also said he is working on a measure to require local purchases by County departments whenever possible. However, Ellerman did not say when the potential document would be submitted for possible consideration.

In other business, the Commisioners approved the apointment of Cendy Joslin to the County’s Property Tax Board of Appeals. The vote was two-one, with Tim Ellerman casting the lone vote against the appointment. Finally, the Commissioners did not make an appointment to the County Health Department Board. All three Commissioners said they are still seeking a candidate that meets all the requirements for the open Health Board position.