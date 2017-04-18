KC Commissioners to Provide Wellness Clinic for Employees in July

The Knox County Commissioners have decided to switch on July first to a county employees’ Wellness Clinic model for healthcare. Starting in July, county workers, and family members on their insurance plan, can receive free health care for minor illnesses and injuries. They will also have access to reduced-cost medications through the program..

Knox County Commissioners’ president Kellie Streeter says the plan will benefit all Knox County workers…

Streeter also believes the switch will also be good for both the worker’s– and the County’s– bottom line…

The County Wellness Clinic will be inside the Immediate Care Center on Willow Street.