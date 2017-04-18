Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Wheatland woman yesterday following a traffic stop on U-S 50 in eastern Knox County.
Officers stopped the vehicle driven by by 51 year-old Tammy Peacock. During the stop, Peacock was found to be driving while never receiving a license.
Peacock was booked into the Knox County Jail on two-thousand dollars bond.
KC Deputies Arrest Wheatland Woman on Traffic Stop
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Wheatland woman yesterday following a traffic stop on U-S 50 in eastern Knox County.