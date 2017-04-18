Knox County Teams Back At It on Sports Calendar

On The Local Sports Scene For Today
The Lincoln Tennis Team Hosts Boonville At 5;45
The Lincoln Softball Team Plays At Lawrenceville At 5p
The Lincoln Jv Baseball Team Hosts North Posey At 6;30
The South Knox Baseball Team Plays At Bloomfield At 5p
The South Knox Softball Team Is At Forest Park At 5;30
The North Knox Softball Team Visits Bloomfield At 5p
The North Knox Track Teams Hosts North Central At 5p
In Jr. High Sports
The Clark Track Teams Compete At Parkview At 5p
The Clark Softball Teams Host Pike Central At 6p
The South Knox Middle School Track Teams Host Pike Central And Fort Branch At 6p
