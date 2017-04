Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is hoping for quicker progress on fixing the intersection at Second and Niblack. The area is closed for a road realignment and other improvements.

Yochum expresses his disappointment at the lack of action on the project so far…

The Mayor admits work with several agencies could be a factor in a lack of progress on the project…

Despite the obstacles, right now, the Second and Niblack project is still on track for completion by the end of November.