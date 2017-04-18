Sullivan County Woman Being Sought for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman wanted for not registering as a sex offender.

The wanted woman is 43 year-old Callie C. Guy. Her last known address is in Farmersburg; she stands 5-6, weighs around 140 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was convicted of the crime in 2002 in Wisconsin. A picture of Guy is available with this story at wzdm.com.

Anyone who has seen Guy, or who knows her location, should contact their nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Sullivan County Police at 812-268-4308.