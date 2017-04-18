VPD Arrest Several on Outstanding Warrants

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a house in the 13-hundred block of Church.

Officers found 21 year-old Brett Allen Roark wanted on a failure to appear warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possesion of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. The Knox Superior Court Two charges date back to February of this year.

Roark is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested two Vincennes residents this morning on two separate charges of failure to appear.

Officers served a Knox Superior Court Two warrant to 18 year-old Zachary Hay. Hay is charged with theft; the warrant was issued last month.

Also this morning, City Police arrested 36 year-old Timothy Burgess. Burgess was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for an original charge of possession of marijuana. Court documents claim Burgess failed to appear for a hearing last month; the charge itself dates back to January of last year. He is also wanted on a second failure to appear warrant from Lawrence County Illinois; his original charge in the Illinois case is driving while suspended.

Both Hay and Burgess were booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Bridgeport, Illinois man last night after finding him in the 600-block of Old Wheatland Road.

Officers found 31 year-old Robert Michael James was wanted on a warrant out of Knox Superior Court Two. The failure to appear warrant dates back to a theft charge filed in August of last year.

James is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.