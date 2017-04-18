Washington Hatchets Defeat LHS Baseballers in Six Innings

The Vincennes Lincoln Baseball Team Had A Tough Night On The Ball Diamond Last Night As The Alices Pitching Staff Surrendered 7 Walks And The Defense Made Three Errors, Sprinkle In 7 Washington Hits And It Resulted In A 10-0 Six Inning Romp For The Visiting Hatchets At Hill Field. The 7 And Oh Hatchets Got An Outstanding Pitching Effort From Austin Walden Who Allowed Only Four Hits In The Contest To Get The Complete Game Victory. The Alices Used Four Pitchers In The Contest With Grant Oexmann Taking The Loss. At The Plate For Lincoln, Brayden Seger Had Two Hits Including A Double, Riley Bottoms And Gabe Quintanillia Each Had A Hit. Billy Fleetwood And Marcus Thorne Led Washington With Two Hits Each. The Loss Drops The Alices To 5-6 On The Season And 1-1 In The Conference. Lincoln Plays Again Wednesday Night At Home With Evansville Mater Dei..

The South Knox Spartans Picked Up A 3-2 Win Over Conference Foe Loogootee. Justin Heinz And Noah Thomas Combined On A No Hitter For The Spartans With Thomas Picking Up The Win In Relief. Thomas Also Drove In The Winning Run For South Knox.

The Vincennes Rivet Baseball Fell To Linton By A 22-1 Score. Mccaine Claycomb Took The Loss For The Patriots And Colton Mouzin Had The Only Rivet Hit.

The North Knox Junior Varstiy Baseball Team Downed White River Valley 10-6, Brayten Trinkle Got The Win For The Warrior Jv. Brandon Decoursey Paced The Offense With 4 Hits.

The Lincoln Girls Softball Team Downed Host North Central 5-2. Alexis Hein Picked Up The Pitching Victory. Hein Also Had Two Hits And An Rbi In The Contest. Kacy Cramer Banged Out Three Hits And Had Two Ribbies. Ally Dehosse And Lexi Thomas Had Doubles And Kyndra Smith And Kaylee Lange Each Had A Hit For The 5-8 Lady Alices Who Play At Lawrenceville Tonight. The Lincoln Jv Was Also A Winner By A 5-4 Score.

The Lincoln Girls Track Team Defeated Mount Carmel 93-43. First For Lincoln Went To Alanna Green In The 100, 200 And Long Jump. Lena Stephens In The Shot And Discus, Kritstin Tabler In The 100 Hurdles, Mary Franklin In The 300 Hurdles, Megan Gardner In The 800, Rachel Frey In The Triple Jump, Victoria Debrock In The High Jump And Lincoln Swept All Three Relay Events.

The Rivet Girls Track Team Downed Wood Memorial, 85-34. First For The Lady Patriots Went To Grace Waggoner In The 100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles, And Long Jump, Megan Niehaus In The 100 And 200, Savannah Cook In The 1600 And 3200, Molly Niehaus In The 400, Natalie Niehaus In The 800, Alexa Jones In The Discus, Caitlin Creed In The Shot And The 400 And 1600 Relay Teams.

The Rivet Boys Lost To Wood Memorial 87-21. Austin Finch Won The 1600 And Cameron Klien Finished First In The 1600.

In Jr High Sports

The Clark Softball Teams Were Winners Over North Daviess. The Clark A Team Won 14-4. Chloe Cardinal Had Three Hits Including Two Doubles And Three Rbi’s. Tatum Rich Had Two Hits And Three Rbi’s, Addie Blome And Mayce Lange Had Two Hits Each And Marrisa Carmean Had A Hit And Two Rbi’s. The Clark B Team Won 13-6. Abbi Mcgavic, Cameron Cary, And Addie Kent Each Had A Hit. Both Clark Teams Are Now 6-2.