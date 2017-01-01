*It’s All Free To The Public

*Come on out to the Farm Profit Preview on Thursday Jan. 5th

*Highland Woods Community Center on Hart St. in Vincennes, In.

*Doors open to the public at 10 am to 2 pm

*We have vendors from all walks of life

*Free Lunch at 12 noon, featuring Carla’s Catering, while supplies last

*Door Prizes given out during the show

Vendors Attending The Show:

Ed-Air

German American Bank

Stine Seed

CFCO

Old National Bank

R&S Excavating

Alliance Tractor

Menards

Carlisle Valley Irrigation

Win Energy REMC

AnderSat

Triple B Sales

Air Gas

United Insurance Service

Progressive Chemical & Lighting

Hurricane Ditcher

Hometown Hearing

Good Samaritan Health

Joint Replacement

Trauma Center

Rehabilitation Services

Breast Care Center

Wound Care Center

Beacon Ag Finance

Best One Tires

First Financial Bank

Morgan Mechanics

Bill Dobson Ford

DC Metal Sales

Illiana Irrigation

Hamilton Equipment

First Vincennes Savings Bank

Knox County Sheriff Dept.

Hidden Pond Gun Shop

CASA -Knox County Court Appointed Special Advocates