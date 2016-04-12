Knox Co. Mugshots

Jesse Sowders / 19 / 11-30-16 / Carlisle, IN. / Resisting law enforcement /

John Creamer / 44 / 11-30-16 / Vinc. In. / Resisting law enforcement/

Amon Johnson / 19 / 11-30-16 / Evansville, In. / Failure to appear /

Dustin Sledd / 37 / 11-30-16 / Big Rock, Tn. / Poss of syringe/

Kimberly L. Richardson / 21 / Winslow, In. / Failure to appear/

Christopher J. Mullins / 42 / 11-30-16 / Bicknell, In. / Residential entry / Invasion of privacy /

Zachary L. Overmiller / 24 / 11-30-16 / Bloomington, In. / Auto theft / Operating vehicle w/o ever receiving a license/

Jedidiah L. Mills / 28 / 11-30/ 16 / Illegal consumption of alcohol /

Skylar James Shirey, 11-1-16, 20 yrs, Vincennes / Failure to appear, Illegal consumption, contempt of court

Paige Dianne Roy, 11-1-16, 19 yrs, Robinson / Failure to appear, Illegal consumption, poss. of paraphernalia

Lakevan Deshaune Marshall, 11-1-16, 24 yrs, Vincennes / Domestic battery, resisting, criminal confinement, disorderly conduct

Michael Gayer Everett, 11-2-16, 48 yrs, Vincennes / Resisting, Opearting while intox, Reckless driving

Jeremy Lewis Crump, 11-2-16, 30 yrs, Vincennes / Robbery

Coy Vineyard, 11-2-16, 37 yrs, Lawrenceville / Poss. Meth & para, Check fraud, Theft

Steven Edward Robinson III, 11-3-16, 21 yrs, Vincennes / Resisting, Failure to appear

Joshua Allan Zills, 11-3-16, 32 yrs, Bicknell / Public Intox

Michael Dane Renschler, 11-3-16, 31 yrs, Evansville / Poss. of marijuana

Jamie N. Lehman, 11-3-16, 25 yrs, Bicknell / Theft, False informing

Chad Wayne Taylor, 11-3-16, 36 yrs, Vincennes / Failure to appear, Robbery

Chadrick Allen Royal, 11-3-16, 45 yrs, Vincennes / Burglary

Travis Michael Gilbert, 11-3-16,36 yrs, Vincennes / Criminal confinement, Robbery, Intimidation

Barton Condo Brand, 11-3-16, 38 yrs, Vincennes / Rape

Jason Matthew Duke, 11-3-16, 27 yrs, Bruceville / Theft

Luke Steven Tucker, 11-4-16, 19 yrs, Franklin / Disorderly conduct, Illegal consumption

Alivia Lakeisha Lumpkin, 11-4-16, 19 yrs, Merrillville / Operating with controlled substance in body

Samantha J. Stanley / 11-5 / 20 / Vinc.In. / Failure to appear/

Paul G. Deweese Jr. / 11-6 / 25 / Evansville, In. / Hold for out of county warrant /

Eric D. Evans / 34 / 11-6/ Domestic battery in presence of child /

Clayton L. Hill / 11-5 / 20 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear /

Alexis Duke / 11-6 / 33 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of paraphernalia / Dealing in meth / Poss. of meth / Dealing in marijuana / Poss. of marijuana / Poss of controlled sub. / Maintaining a common nuisance /

Frank A. Beamon / 48 / 11-6 / Vinc. In. / Aggravated Battery on LEO with deadly weapon / Battery resulting in injury / Poss of paraphernalia / Resisting LEO / Criminal recklessness / Dealing in meth / Poss of meth / Dealing in marijuana/ Poss of marijuana / Maintaining a common nuisance / Poss of controlled substance / Operating while intoxicated / Disarming a LEO /

Tanner S. Houchin / 19 / 11-8-16 / Loogootee, In. / 5 day hold / Poss of paraphernalia/

Brent L. Arthur / 49 / 11-8-16 / Vinc. IN./ Disorderly conduct / Criminal Trespass /

Eddie Green III / 19 / 11/7/19 / Hammond In. / Theft /

Gary Jeffers / 51 / 11 – 7-16 / Washington, In. / Probation violation /

Isadore L. Brown / 26 / 11-7-16 / Disorderly conduct /

Matthew E. Seals / 31 / 11-7-16 / Palestine Il. / Nonsupport of child / Failure to appear on felony charge/

Raven Q. Cosby / 11-7-16 / 22 / Indianapolis, IN. / Poss of marijuana,/ Poss of paraphernalia / Maintaining a common nuisance/

Donnie Willoughby / 29 / 11-7-16 / Vinc. IN. / Theft/

Betsy A. Willoughby / 31 / Vinc. IN. / Theft /

Malik A. Parks / 18 / 11-7-16 / Indianapolis, In. / Poss of marijuana /

Kimberly M. Brown / 38 / 11-10-16 / Vinc. In. / Battery on family member in presence of child /

Michael L. Kirby / 39 / 11-9-16 / Bicknell, In. / Failure to appear/

Gregory B. Riley / 38 /11-10-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear / Invasion of privacy / Failure to appear/

Aaron R. Smith / 20 / 11-9-16 / Vinc. In. / Contempt of court/

Daniel D. Deckard / 44 / 11-9-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating while intoxicated /

Sierra Ayres / 26 / 11-9-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear/

Michael E. Cannon / 34 / 11-9-16 / Jasper, IN. / Contempt of court/

James E. Staggs / 56 / 11-9-16 / Bicknell, In./ Operating vehicle w/ intoxicated / Operating intoxicated endangering a person/ Driving while suspended /

Jessica L. Nelson / 26 / 11-9-16 / Bloomfield, In. / Bond for OWI/

Heath P. Goodrich / 24 /11-11-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss marijuana / Hold for out of county warrant/

Christopher J. Kidwell / 19 / 11-11-16/ West Lafayette, In./ Illegal consumption of alcohol /

James Dylan Hooks / 11-11-16 / 23 / Vinc. In. / Driving while suspended/

Bernice Jo. Brewer / 11-10-16 / 38 / Vinc. In. / Body Attachment /

Daniel A. Sierra – Rose / 40 / 11-13-16 / Hammond ,LA. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated/

Mekayla D. Jackson / 11-13-16/ 19 / Indianapolis, In. / Poss of paraphernalia / Poss of marijuana / Operating vehicle while intoxicated/

Amber R. Hatton / 37 / 11-12 / Bicknell, In. / Probation Violation /

Latrena Starks / 19 / 11-10-16 / Indianapolis, IN. / Failure to identify / Resisting L.E. / Disorderly conduct / Operating vehicle on public Hwy. w/o ever getting drivers license/

Timothy F. Mahan / 34 / 11-13-16 / Bicknell, In. / Transport order/

Jeremy S. Moore / 37 / 11-14-16 / Vinc. IN. / Parole Violation/

Joseph J. Payne / 28 / 11-13-16 / Vinc. IN. / Battery /

Lee W. Cress / 31 / 11-13-16/ Bicknell, IN. / Neglect of a child/ poss of controlled substance / Poss of paraphernalia /

Joan W. Cress / 11-13-16 / 25 / Bicknell, In. / Neglect of a child / Poss of controlled substance / Poss of paraphernalia/

Jimmy N. Rather / 34 / 11-16-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss of marijuana / Poss of meth /

Dennis Odom / 66 / 11-15-16 / Evansville, In. / Obstruction of justice / False informing /

David L. Froerschke / 11-14-16 / 50 / Vinc. In. / Contempt of court /

Jody B. Waldroup / 35 / 11-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Invasion of privacy /

Samuel A. Mack / 24 / 11-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear /

Paieg D. Roy/ 20 / 11 – 16-16 / Robinson Ill. / Poss of paraphernalia / Illegal consumption of alcohol /

Jacob M. Bowling / 22 / 11-15-16 / Bicknell, In. / Burglary of a dwelling / Fraud / Theft / Theft DEF /

Kevin R. Eads / 33 / 11-15-16 / Vinc. In. / Counterfeiting / Auto Theft /

Antonio C. Hernandez / 18 / 11-16-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated / Operating a vehicle while intox. endangering a person/ Operating a vehicle w/o a license / Poss of paraphernalia / Illegal poss of alcohol /

Ashley A Paul / 23 / 11-16-16 / Refusal to indentify self / Resisting law enforcement /

Brandon L. Cummins / 11-15-16 / 28 / Vinc. In. / Domestic battery committed in presence of child/

Marquise D. Holman / 20 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Robbery resulting in SBI /

Jeremy L. Sharp / 39 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Criminal confinement with deadly weapon reslulting in SBI/

David L. Bell / 28 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In./ Robbery with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury of other person/

William M. Steed / 21 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Robbery while armed with deadly weapon resulting in injury of other person/

Levi C. Wrightsman / 26 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Escape from lawful detention /

Robert L. King / 48 / 11-16-16 / West Terre Haute, In. / Dealing in meth /

Blake E. Hopkins / 33 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Battery /

Wesley B. Hall / 41 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Dealing in meth /

Carl W. Brown / 55 / 11-16-16/ Bicknell, In. / Probation Violation/

Jeremy R. Baugh / 23 / 11-16-16 / 23 / Terre Haute, In. / Robbery with a deadly weapon resulting in injury of other person /

Taylor R. Hanby / 25 / 11-16-16 / Lawrenceville, Il. / Probation Violation/

David C. Spangle / 43 / 11-16-16 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of meth / Dealing in meth/

Thomas Lindauer / 42 / 11-16-16 / Vin. IN. / Probation Violation/

Nicole L. Dickey / 19 / 11-18-16 / Fishers , In. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated / Illegal Consumption of alcohol /

Tyler S. Tice / 22 / 11-17-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear/

Bonnie J. Bannowsky / 30 / 11-17-16 / Monroe City, In. / Poss of meth / Driving while suspended/

Cody Ormand / 28 / 11-17-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation /

Christopher Daffron / 27 / 11-17-16 / Vinc. IN. / Hold for out of county warrant/

Jacob L. Cooper / 23 / 11-17-16 / Vinc. In. / Strangulation / Domestic Battery /

Hanna M. Burch / 11-18-16 / 25 / Terre Haute. In. / Theft /

Edwardo Salinas / 11-20-16 / 37 / Vinc. In. / Resisting law enforcement / Disorderly conduct /

Phillip P. Minton / 11-19-16 / 19 / Mt. Veron, In. / Poss of paraphernalia / Illegal consumption of alcohol

Tyler A. Noffsinger / 21 / 11-18-16 / Central City, Ky. / Trafficing in controlled substance/

Alisha Barbre / 22 / 11-18-16 / Central City, Ky. / Charge not listed/

Aaron M. Barbre / 23 / 11-18-16 / Greenville, Ky. / Manufacturing meth / Shock probation in felony conviction /

Dallas C. Bailey / 35 / 11-19-16 / Bloomington, In. / Poss of marijuana / Poss of paraphernalia/

Kathryn J. Sutton / 41 / 11-19-16 / Bridgport, Il. / Battery against safety officer / Resisting law enforcement/ Driving while suspended / Poss of paraphernalia/

Lorenz Quezada / 29 / 11-19-16 / Brazil, In./ Hold for out of county warrent/

Peggy M. Baker / 11-19-16 / 32 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of meth / Poss of paraphernalia/

Brittany N. Crockett / 24 / 11-19-16 / 19 / Vinc. In. / Domestic Battery /

George K. Crouse III / 46 / 11-18-16 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of meth/

Jason M. Duke / 27 / 11-20-16 /Bruceville, In. / Poss of a syringe / Poss of meth/

Roy L. Henry / 11-18-16 / 31 / Vinc, In. / Domestic Battery/

Colton J. Leehy / 22 / 11-21-16 / Vincennes, In. / Domestic Battery /

Aaron Brewer / 34 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant /

Charles W. Lewis / 44 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant

Joseph M. Hartley / 35 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant/

Buffy R. Ross / 40 / 11-22-16 / Oaktown, In. / Probation Violation/

James D. Eaton / 41 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation /

Christopher A.D. Adams / 21 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear /

Tina Emmons / 22 / 11-21-16 / Vinc. In. / Theft /

Kenda L. Hamm / 38 / 11-21-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss of legend drug / Poss of marijuana/

Kyle D. Wojciechowski / 19 / 11-21-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss of marijuana/

Nicholas D. McCarter / 30 / 11-21-16 / Wheatland In./ Resisting law enforcement / Burglary / Poss of controlled substance/

Caesar Villagran / 11-24-16 / 23 / Whiting In, / Public Intox /

Christopher L. Williams / 11-26-16 / Bicknell, In. / Illegal consumption of alcohol /

Aaron Ru Smith / 11-23-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation /

Kennith L. Kelley / 31 / 11-25-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss of syringe /

Timothy H. Morris / 11-24-16 / 56 / Class D Felony Offender /

Cortney N. Neighbors / 31 / 11-26-16 /Vinc. In. / 2 counts of theft

Dominique Dontez Odle / 28 / 11-26-16 / Poss of marijuana / operating while intoxicated / Operating vehicle w/o a license /

Pennie Luv Jones / 32 / 11-26-16 / Princeton, In. / Poss of synthetic drug / Poss of meth / Reckless Poss of paraphernalia / Public Intoxication/

Justin G. Ivers / 35 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating while intoxicated /

Jimmy D. Burden / 59 / 11-23-16 / Resisting law enforcement /

Kelsey L. Bunte / 29 / 11-23-16 / Bicknell. In. / Driving while suspended /

Christopher R. Arnold / 33 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. in. / Operating while intoxicated /

Joshua G. Shaner / 35 / 11-27-16 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of syrange / Poss of controlled substance / Poss of paraphernalia / 5 day hold

Evelyn C. Algarin / 11-25-16 / 50 / Vinc. In. / Operating Vehicle with BAC of .10 or more/

Lawrence A. Beacher / 11-23-16 / 31/ Bicknell, IN. / Poss of marijuana/

Heather R. Kail / 36 / 11-27-16 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of syringe / Poss of paraphernalia /

Christopher L. Lockhart / 32 / 11-27-16 / Freelandville, In. / 2 counts of failure to appear / Hold for out of county warrant /

Amanda Davidson / 36 / 11-27-16 / Westphelia / In. / Failure to appear / Writ of attachment /

Raymond G. Monroe / 41 / 11-27-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated / Operating a vehcle w/o ever having a license /

Joyce A. Wilson / 33 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. In. / Court ordered weekends/

Mitchel J. Cunningham / 32 / 11-26-16 / 5 Day Hold/

Jeremy M. Moore / 33 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant /

Timothy A. Burgess / 35 / 11-27-16 / Vince, In. / Driving while suspended /

Justin M. Tyree / 40 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. IN. / Contempt of court/

Randy W. Walker / 45 / 11-25-16 / Bicknell, In. / 2 Counts of failure to appear/ Resisting Law Enforcement/

David M. Flax/ 24 / 11-25-16 / Vinc. IN. / 5 Day Hold /

Kevin R. Carie / 33 / 11-24-16 / Vinc. In. / 2 counts of Resisting Law Enforment / Hold for out of county /warrant /