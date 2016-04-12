Knox Co. Mugshots

Thanks for Sheriff Morris and his staff for providing this vital information for our community. All charges are from time of booking and are subject to change. All people arrested are innocent until proven guilty.

Dec. 2016

Amanda-Dreiman.jpg

Amanda Dreiman / 27 / Vinc. In. / Probation violation /

Jason-Hess.jpg

Jason Hess Jr. / 24 / Vinc. In. / Neglect of a dependent / Battery/


Trinetta-James.jpg

Trinetta James / 39 / Vinc. In. / Criminal Confinement /

Kerri-Finch.jpg

Kerri Finch / 37 / Vinc.In. / Contempt of court/


Brandi-Rogers.jpg

Brandi Rogers / 24 / Vinc. / Probation Violation/

Nicholas-Dinkins.jpg

Nicholas Dinkins / 19 / Vinc. Operating vehicle w/o license endangering / operating w/o insurance/


Ashley-Deckered.jpg

Ashley Deckard / 32 / Vinc. Five Day Hold /

David-Flax.jpg

David Flax / 24 / Vinc. / Child Molesting /


Kacey-Dunn.jpg

Kacey Dunn / 34 / Vinc. / Poss of paraphernalia / False Informing/ 2 counts of hold for out of county warrants /

Phillip-Wagers.jpg

Phillip Wagers / 38 / Vinc. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated Felony /


Sky-Coe.jpg

Sky Coe / 18 / Vinc. / Poss of scheduled I-IV Controlled sub. / Illegal consumption of alcohol /

Yadiem-Nunez-.jpg

Yadiem Nunez / 20 / 12-1-16 / Orlando, Fl. / Federal Inmate hold /


Jermaine-E.-Terrell.jpg

Jermaine E. Terrell / 26 / 12-1-16 / Waupuin, Wi. Federal Hold

Tom-L.-Reed.jpg

Tom L. Reed / 41 / 12-1-16 / Vinc. In. / Lawrence Co. warrant /


Jason-L.-Wingler.jpg

Jason L. Wingler / 41 / 12-1-16 / Bicknell, IN. / Public Intox / Intemidation/

Elizabeth-E.-Paul.jpeg

Elizabeth E. Paul /34 / 12-2-16 / Vinc. In. / Contempt of court /


Matias-L.-Williams.jpeg

Matias L. Williams / 18 / 12-3-16 / Washington, In. / Poss of paraphernalia /

Andrew-D.-Lotspeich.jpeg

Andrew D. Lotspeich /32 / 12-2-16 / Washington, In. / Poss of meth/


Heather-R.-Kail.jpeg

Heather R. Kail / 36 / 12-2-16 / Bricknell, In. / Poss of syringe / Poss of meth / Poss of controlled substance /

Jason-L.-Hill.jpeg

Jason L. Hill / 40 / 12-2-16 / Vinc. In. / Domestic battery / Interference with reporting a crime /


Connie-S.-Eubank.jpeg

Connie S. Eubank / 52/ 12-3-16 / Bicknell, In. / operating vehicle while intoxicated /

Anthony-M.-Dobbs.jpeg

Anthony M. Dobbs / 19 / 12-4-16 / Nashville, In. / Poss of marijuana/


Beth-A.-Bono.jpeg

Beth A. Bono / 43 / 12-4-16 / Vinc. In. / Theft /

Daneen-A.-Alexander.jpeg

Daneen A. Alexander / 26 / 12-2-16 / Washington, In. / Disorderly conduct /


Austin-E.-Hopkins.jpg

Austin E. Hopkins / 20 / 12-5-16 / Washington, In. / Illegal consumption of alcoholic beverage /

Donald-C.-Leehy.jpg

Donald C. Leehy / 46 / 12-1-16 / Vinc. In. / unauthorized entry of a vehicle / Theft / Poss of stolen property/


Laura-M.-Davis.jpg

Laura M. Davis / 29 / 12-1-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear/

Jason-S.-Deffendoll.jpg

Jason S. Deffendoll / 38 / 12-5-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating vehicle w/ intoxicated /


Cody-D.-Longest.jpg

Cody D. Longest / 18 / 12-5-16 / Vinc. In. / Illegal consumption of alcohol/

Danny-R.-Christenberry.jpg

Danny R. Christenberry Jr. / 28 / 12-5-16 / Washington, In. / Battery /


Tony-L.-Stork.jpg

Tony L. Stork / 39 / 12-4-16 / Vinc. In. / Domestic Battery /

Cassandra-L.-Heacock.jpg

Cassandra L. Heacock / 30/ 12-3-16 / Resisting law enforcement / Disorderly conduct/ Intimidation / Hold for out of county warrant/


Stacey-L.-Ramsey.jpg

Stacey L. Ramsey / 49 / 12-2-16 / Vinc. IN. /Failure to appear/

Amanda-N.-Dunn.jpg

Amanda N. Dunn / 33 / 12-6-16 / Edwardsport, In. / Poss of marijuana/ Operating a vehicle while intoxicated /


Wendy-M.-McKindree.jpg

Wendy M. McKindree / 35 / 12-5-16 / Bicknell, In. / Failure to appear /

Danielle-N.-Chapman.jpg

Danielle N. Chapman / 28 / 12-5-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold per Judge /


Paul-A.-Siddall.jpg

Paul A. Siddall / 41 / 12-6-16 / Vinc. In. / Contempt of court /

Marion-L.-Young.jpg

Marion L. Young / 37 / 12-5-16 / Vinc. in. / Residential Entry/


Rayyon-Sanders.jpg

Rayyon Sanders / 24 / 12-5-16 / Hammond, In. / Failure to appear /

Micheal-S.-Morrison.jpg

Micheal S. Morrison / 46 / 12-8-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant / Counterfeiting /


Benjamin-J.-Dreiman.jpg

Benjamin J. Dreiman / 30 / 12-8-16 / Vinc. In. / 5 day hold / Invasion of privacy /

Dennis-R.-Adams.jpeg

Dennis R. Adams / 12-7-16 / 34 / St. Francisville, Il. Resisting law enforcement /


Chasity-L.-Davis.jpg

Chasity L. Davis / 36 / 12-8-16 / Poss of paraphernalia / 2 counts of writ of attachment / Driving while suspended /

Kassie-D.-Fields.jpg

Kassie D. Fields / 26 / 12-7-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation /


Phillip-C.-Brasseur.jpg

Phillip C. Brasseur / 35 / 12-7-16 / Newberry, In. / Driving while suspended / Body attachment /

Jeremiah-L.-Embry.jpg

Jeremiah L. Embry / 26 / 12-8-16 / Bicknell, In/ Maintaining a common nuisance / Poss of paraphernalia / Poss of marijuana /


Alesia-N.-Rogers.jpg

Alesia N. Rogers / 25/ 12-8-16 / Edwardsport, In. / Failure to appear / Poss of meth / Operating vehicle with controlled substance in body/ 2 counts of failure to appear /

Robert-M.-James.jpg

Robert M. James / 30 / 12-7-16 / Vinc. In. Contempt of court /


Marissa-C.-Waugh.jpg

Marissa C. Waugh / 19 / 12-7-16 / Vinc. In. / Contempt of court /

Jessica-L.-Snyder.jpg

Jessica L. Snyder / 38 / 12-7-16 / Vinc.In. / Driving while suspended /


Ethan-C.-Stone.jpg

Ethan C. Stone / 24 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of marijuana / Poss of paraphernalia / Hold for out of county warrant / Visiting a common nuisance /

Jason-M.-Duke.jpg

Jason M. Duke / 27 / 12-12-16 / Bruceville, IN. / Failure to appear on felony charge/


Stephanie-A.-Groves.jpg

Stephanie A. Groves / 37 / 12-10-16 / Vinc. In. / Robbery while armed with deadly weapon /

Matthew-L.-Wieland.jpeg

Matthew L. Wieland / 25 / 12-10-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated/


Tyler-L.-Burke.jpg

Tyler L. Burke / 18 / 12-11-16 / Indianapolis, In. / Resisting law enforcement /

Staci-N.-Wininger.jpg

Staci N. Wininger / 31 / 12-11-16/ Vinc. In. Poss. of a synthetic cannabinoid / Contempt of court


Gage-T.-Bailey.jpeg

Gage T. Bailey / 18/ 12-9-16 / Poss of marijuana / Poss of paraphernalia /

Earlallen-L.-Potter.jpeg

Earlallen L. Potter / 34 / Bicknell, In. / Battery /


Kasey-L.-Sprinkle.jpg

Kasey L. Sprinkle / 25 / 12-9-16 / Vinc. In. / 2 counts of probation violation /

Anthony-K.-Higgins.jpg

Anthony K. Higgins / 19 / 12-9-16 / Chicago Ill. Failure to appear on felony charge/ Failure to appear/


Lacey-L.-Groves.jpg

Lacey L. Groves / 37 / 12-11-16/ Vinc. In. / Poss of a syringe / Resisting law enforcement / Operating vehicle with ACE of .15 or more / Criminal mischief /

Conrad-Harrell.jpg

Conrad Harrell / 52 / 12-9-16 / Vinc. In. / Theft /


Michael-L.-Kirby.jpg

Michael L. Kirby / 40 / — / Bicknell, In. / Indirect Contempt /

Jeffery-A.-Campbell-Wease.jpg

Jeffery A. Campbell – Wease / 31 / 12-10-16 /Lawrenceville, Il. / Poss of meth / Poss of synthetic drugs / Lawrence Co. Il. Warrant /


Christina-M.-Campbell.jpg

Christina M. Campbell / 43 / 12-10-16 / Flat Rock, Il. / Resisting law enforcement / Poss of meth / Poss of synthetic drug/

Crystal-R.-Jones.jpeg

Crystal R. Jones / 35 / 12-9-16 / Vinc. In. / Neglect of a dependent / Operating vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person/


1Billy-R.-Vanlue.jpeg

Billy R. Vanlue 2 / 53 / 12-11-16/ Bicknell, In. / Operating a vehicle w/o receiving a license / Hold for out of county warrant /

Billy-R.-Vanlue.jpg

Billy R. Vanlue 1 / 53 / 12-11-16 / Bicknell, In. / Battery with bodily waste /


Ryan-M.-Strange.jpg

Ryan M. Strange / 20 / 12-12-16 / Washington, In. / Transport order for court

Brittany-D.-Godfrey.jpg

Brittany D. Godfrey / 26 / 12-12-16 / Vinc. In. / Theft /


Cano-S.-Sabastian.jpeg

Cano S. Sabastian / 12-13-16 / 23 / Vinc. In. / Operating vehicle w/o ever receiving a license /

eric-rutkowski--e1481727609458.jpg

Eric Dustin -Shane Rutkowski / 21 / 12-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Domestic Battery / Strangulation /


bryant-minor-e1481727504452.jpg

Bryant L. Minor III / 19 /12-14-16 / Indy, In. / failure to appear /

Kayla-H.-Schuckert.gif

Kayla H. Schuckert / 28 / 12-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Theft/


Brittany-Kitchell.gif

Brittany Kitchell / 27 / 12-14-16/ Vinc, In. / Writ of attachment /

Ryan-Morgan.gif

Ryan Morgan / 28 / Vinc. In. / Domestic Battery/


William-D.-Spurr.jpg

William D. Spurr / 41 / 12-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation

Paul-F.-McGiffen.gif

Paul F. McGiffen / 59 / Bicknell, In. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated /


Garrett-W.D.-Daily.jpg

Garrett W.D. Daily / 23 / 12-15-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation /

Dougles-A-Baker-.gif

Douglas A Baker Jr. / 30/ 12-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Driving while suspended /


Shane-M.-Carie.jpg

Shane M. Carie / 27 / 12-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Theft /

Rickey-L.-Bolding.jpg

Rickey L. Bolding / 35 / `2-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Arson / Criminal recklessness /


Todd-Jones.jpg

Todd Jones / 36 / 12-15-16 / Vinc. IN. / Probation Violation /

Danielle-Hill.jpg

Danielle Hill / 25 / 12-15-16/ Vinc. In. / Contempt of court /


Jeremy-Burke.jpg

Jeremy Burke / 39/ 12-15-16 / Vinc. In. / Domestic Battery / Writ of attachment /

Robert-L.-Collins.jpg

Robert L. Collins / 35 / Vinc. In. / Poss of marijuana / Poss of paraphermalia


Ashley-L.-Brand.gif

Ashley L. Brand / 27 / 12-15-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating a vehicle while intoxicated /

Joseph-D.-Marley.jpg

Joseph D. Marley / 66 / 12-15-16 / Vinc. In. / Dealing in marijuana/ Poss of marijuana def grows and cultivates/



Nov. 2016

Jesse-Sowders.jpg

Jesse Sowders / 19 / 11-30-16 / Carlisle, IN. / Resisting law enforcement /

John-Creamer.jpg

John Creamer / 44 / 11-30-16 / Vinc. In. / Resisting law enforcement/


Amon-Johnson.jpg

Amon Johnson / 19 / 11-30-16 / Evansville, In. / Failure to appear /

Dustin-Sledd.jpg

Dustin Sledd / 37 / 11-30-16 / Big Rock, Tn. / Poss of syringe/


Kimberly-L.-Richardson.jpg

Kimberly L. Richardson / 21 / Winslow, In. / Failure to appear/

Christopher-J.-Mullins.jpg

Christopher J. Mullins / 42 / 11-30-16 / Bicknell, In. / Residential entry / Invasion of privacy /


Zachary-L.-Overmiller.jpg

Zachary L. Overmiller / 24 / 11-30-16 / Bloomington, In. / Auto theft / Operating vehicle w/o ever receiving a license/

Jedidiah-L.-Mills.jpg

Jedidiah L. Mills / 28 / 11-30/ 16 / Illegal consumption of alcohol /


Skylar-James-Shirey.jpg

Skylar James Shirey, 11-1-16, 20 yrs, Vincennes / Failure to appear, Illegal consumption, contempt of court

Paige-Dianne-Roy.jpg

Paige Dianne Roy, 11-1-16, 19 yrs, Robinson / Failure to appear, Illegal consumption, poss. of paraphernalia


Lakevan-Deshaune-Marshall.jpg

Lakevan Deshaune Marshall, 11-1-16, 24 yrs, Vincennes / Domestic battery, resisting, criminal confinement, disorderly conduct

Michael-Gayer-Everett.jpg

Michael Gayer Everett, 11-2-16, 48 yrs, Vincennes / Resisting, Opearting while intox, Reckless driving


Jeremy-Lewis-Crump.jpg

Jeremy Lewis Crump, 11-2-16, 30 yrs, Vincennes / Robbery

Coy-Vineyard.jpg

Coy Vineyard, 11-2-16, 37 yrs, Lawrenceville / Poss. Meth & para, Check fraud, Theft


Steven-Edward-Robinson-III.jpg

Steven Edward Robinson III, 11-3-16, 21 yrs, Vincennes / Resisting, Failure to appear

Joshua-Allan-Zills.jpg

Joshua Allan Zills, 11-3-16, 32 yrs, Bicknell / Public Intox


Michael-Dane-Renschler.jpg

Michael Dane Renschler, 11-3-16, 31 yrs, Evansville / Poss. of marijuana

Jamie-N.-Lehman.jpg

Jamie N. Lehman, 11-3-16, 25 yrs, Bicknell / Theft, False informing


Chad-Wayne-Taylor.jpg

Chad Wayne Taylor, 11-3-16, 36 yrs, Vincennes / Failure to appear, Robbery

Chadrick-Allen-Royal.jpg

Chadrick Allen Royal, 11-3-16, 45 yrs, Vincennes / Burglary


Travis-Michael-Gilbert.jpg

Travis Michael Gilbert, 11-3-16,36 yrs, Vincennes / Criminal confinement, Robbery, Intimidation

Barton-Condo-Brand.jpg

Barton Condo Brand, 11-3-16, 38 yrs, Vincennes / Rape


Jason-Matthew-Duke.jpg

Jason Matthew Duke, 11-3-16, 27 yrs, Bruceville / Theft

Luke-Steven-Tucker.jpg

Luke Steven Tucker, 11-4-16, 19 yrs, Franklin / Disorderly conduct, Illegal consumption


Alivia-Lakeisha-Lumpkin.jpg

Alivia Lakeisha Lumpkin, 11-4-16, 19 yrs, Merrillville / Operating with controlled substance in body

Samantha-J.-Stanley.jpg

Samantha J. Stanley / 11-5 / 20 / Vinc.In. / Failure to appear/


Paul-G.-Deweese-Jr..jpg

Paul G. Deweese Jr. / 11-6 / 25 / Evansville, In. / Hold for out of county warrant /

Eric-D.-Evans.jpg

Eric D. Evans / 34 / 11-6/ Domestic battery in presence of child /


Clayton-L.-Hill-.jpg

Clayton L. Hill / 11-5 / 20 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear /

Alexis-Duke.jpg

Alexis Duke / 11-6 / 33 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of paraphernalia / Dealing in meth / Poss. of meth / Dealing in marijuana / Poss. of marijuana / Poss of controlled sub. / Maintaining a common nuisance /


Frank-A.-Beamon.jpg

Frank A. Beamon / 48 / 11-6 / Vinc. In. / Aggravated Battery on LEO with deadly weapon / Battery resulting in injury / Poss of paraphernalia / Resisting LEO / Criminal recklessness / Dealing in meth / Poss of meth / Dealing in marijuana/ Poss of marijuana / Maintaining a common nuisance / Poss of controlled substance / Operating while intoxicated / Disarming a LEO /

Tanner-S.-Houchin.jpg

Tanner S. Houchin / 19 / 11-8-16 / Loogootee, In. / 5 day hold / Poss of paraphernalia/


Brent-L.-Arthur.jpg

Brent L. Arthur / 49 / 11-8-16 / Vinc. IN./ Disorderly conduct / Criminal Trespass /

Eddie-Green-III.jpg

Eddie Green III / 19 / 11/7/19 / Hammond In. / Theft /


Gary-Jeffers.jpg

Gary Jeffers / 51 / 11 – 7-16 / Washington, In. / Probation violation /

Isadore-L.-Brown-.jpg

Isadore L. Brown / 26 / 11-7-16 / Disorderly conduct /


Matthew-E.-Seals.jpg

Matthew E. Seals / 31 / 11-7-16 / Palestine Il. / Nonsupport of child / Failure to appear on felony charge/

Raven-Q.-Cosby.png

Raven Q. Cosby / 11-7-16 / 22 / Indianapolis, IN. / Poss of marijuana,/ Poss of paraphernalia / Maintaining a common nuisance/


Donnie-Willoughby.jpg

Donnie Willoughby / 29 / 11-7-16 / Vinc. IN. / Theft/

Betsy-A.-Willoughby.jpg

Betsy A. Willoughby / 31 / Vinc. IN. / Theft /


Malik-A.-Parks.jpg

Malik A. Parks / 18 / 11-7-16 / Indianapolis, In. / Poss of marijuana /

Kimberly-M.-Brown.jpg

Kimberly M. Brown / 38 / 11-10-16 / Vinc. In. / Battery on family member in presence of child /


Michael-L.-Kirby.jpg

Michael L. Kirby / 39 / 11-9-16 / Bicknell, In. / Failure to appear/

Gregory-B.-Riley.jpg

Gregory B. Riley / 38 /11-10-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear / Invasion of privacy / Failure to appear/


Aaron-R.-Smith.jpg

Aaron R. Smith / 20 / 11-9-16 / Vinc. In. / Contempt of court/

Daniel-D.-Deckard.jpg

Daniel D. Deckard / 44 / 11-9-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating while intoxicated /


Sierra-Ayres.jpg

Sierra Ayres / 26 / 11-9-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear/

Michael-E.-Cannon.jpg

Michael E. Cannon / 34 / 11-9-16 / Jasper, IN. / Contempt of court/


James-E.-Staggs.jpg

James E. Staggs / 56 / 11-9-16 / Bicknell, In./ Operating vehicle w/ intoxicated / Operating intoxicated endangering a person/ Driving while suspended /

Jessica-L.-Nelson.jpg

Jessica L. Nelson / 26 / 11-9-16 / Bloomfield, In. / Bond for OWI/


Heath-P.-Goodrich.jpg

Heath P. Goodrich / 24 /11-11-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss marijuana / Hold for out of county warrant/

Christopher-J.-Kidwell.jpg

Christopher J. Kidwell / 19 / 11-11-16/ West Lafayette, In./ Illegal consumption of alcohol /


James-Dylan-Hooks.png

James Dylan Hooks / 11-11-16 / 23 / Vinc. In. / Driving while suspended/

Bernice-Jo.-Brewer.png

Bernice Jo. Brewer / 11-10-16 / 38 / Vinc. In. / Body Attachment /


Daniel-A.-Sierra-Rose.jpg

Daniel A. Sierra – Rose / 40 / 11-13-16 / Hammond ,LA. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated/

Mekayla-D.-Jackson.png

Mekayla D. Jackson / 11-13-16/ 19 / Indianapolis, In. / Poss of paraphernalia / Poss of marijuana / Operating vehicle while intoxicated/


Amber-R.-Hatton.jpg

Amber R. Hatton / 37 / 11-12 / Bicknell, In. / Probation Violation /

Latrena-Starks.png

Latrena Starks / 19 / 11-10-16 / Indianapolis, IN. / Failure to identify / Resisting L.E. / Disorderly conduct / Operating vehicle on public Hwy. w/o ever getting drivers license/


Timothy-F.-Mahan.jpg

Timothy F. Mahan / 34 / 11-13-16 / Bicknell, In. / Transport order/

Jeremy-S.-Moore.jpg

Jeremy S. Moore / 37 / 11-14-16 / Vinc. IN. / Parole Violation/


Joseph-J.-Payne.jpg

Joseph J. Payne / 28 / 11-13-16 / Vinc. IN. / Battery /

Lee-W.-Cress.jpg

Lee W. Cress / 31 / 11-13-16/ Bicknell, IN. / Neglect of a child/ poss of controlled substance / Poss of paraphernalia /


Joan-W.-Cress.jpg

Joan W. Cress / 11-13-16 / 25 / Bicknell, In. / Neglect of a child / Poss of controlled substance / Poss of paraphernalia/

Jimmy-N.-Rather.jpg

Jimmy N. Rather / 34 / 11-16-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss of marijuana / Poss of meth /


Dennis-Odom.jpg

Dennis Odom / 66 / 11-15-16 / Evansville, In. / Obstruction of justice / False informing /

David-L.-Froerschke-2.jpg

David L. Froerschke / 11-14-16 / 50 / Vinc. In. / Contempt of court /


Jody-B.-Waldroup.jpg

Jody B. Waldroup / 35 / 11-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Invasion of privacy /

Samuel-A.-Mack.jpg

Samuel A. Mack / 24 / 11-14-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear /


Paige-D.-Roy.jpg

Paieg D. Roy/ 20 / 11 – 16-16 / Robinson Ill. / Poss of paraphernalia / Illegal consumption of alcohol /

Jacob-M.-Bowling.jpg

Jacob M. Bowling / 22 / 11-15-16 / Bicknell, In. / Burglary of a dwelling / Fraud / Theft / Theft DEF /


Kevin-R.-Eads.jpg

Kevin R. Eads / 33 / 11-15-16 / Vinc. In. / Counterfeiting / Auto Theft /

Antonio-C.-Hernandez.jpg

Antonio C. Hernandez / 18 / 11-16-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated / Operating a vehicle while intox. endangering a person/ Operating a vehicle w/o a license / Poss of paraphernalia / Illegal poss of alcohol /


Ashley-A-Paul.jpg

Ashley A Paul / 23 / 11-16-16 / Refusal to indentify self / Resisting law enforcement /

Brandon-L.-Cummins.jpg

Brandon L. Cummins / 11-15-16 / 28 / Vinc. In. / Domestic battery committed in presence of child/


Marquise-D.-Holman.jpg

Marquise D. Holman / 20 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Robbery resulting in SBI /

Jeremy-L.-Sharp.jpg

Jeremy L. Sharp / 39 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Criminal confinement with deadly weapon reslulting in SBI/


David-L.-Bell.jpg

David L. Bell / 28 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In./ Robbery with a deadly weapon resulting in bodily injury of other person/

William-M.-Steed.jpg

William M. Steed / 21 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Robbery while armed with deadly weapon resulting in injury of other person/


Levi-C.-Wrightsman.jpg

Levi C. Wrightsman / 26 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Escape from lawful detention /

Robert-L.-King.jpg

Robert L. King / 48 / 11-16-16 / West Terre Haute, In. / Dealing in meth /


Blake-E.-Hopkins.jpg

Blake E. Hopkins / 33 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Battery /

Wesley-B.-Hall.jpg

Wesley B. Hall / 41 / 11-16-16 / Terre Haute, In. / Dealing in meth /


Carl-W.-Brown.jpg

Carl W. Brown / 55 / 11-16-16/ Bicknell, In. / Probation Violation/

Jeremy-R.-Baugh.jpg

Jeremy R. Baugh / 23 / 11-16-16 / 23 / Terre Haute, In. / Robbery with a deadly weapon resulting in injury of other person /


Taylor-R.-Hanby.jpg

Taylor R. Hanby / 25 / 11-16-16 / Lawrenceville, Il. / Probation Violation/

David-C.-Spangle.png

David C. Spangle / 43 / 11-16-16 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of meth / Dealing in meth/


Thomas-Lindauer-2.jpg

Thomas Lindauer / 42 / 11-16-16 / Vin. IN. / Probation Violation/

Nicole-L.-Dickey.jpg

Nicole L. Dickey / 19 / 11-18-16 / Fishers , In. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated / Illegal Consumption of alcohol /


Tyler-S.-Tice.jpg

Tyler S. Tice / 22 / 11-17-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear/

Bonnie-J.-Bannowsky.jpg

Bonnie J. Bannowsky / 30 / 11-17-16 / Monroe City, In. / Poss of meth / Driving while suspended/


Cody-Ormand.jpg

Cody Ormand / 28 / 11-17-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation /

Christopher-Daffron.jpg

Christopher Daffron / 27 / 11-17-16 / Vinc. IN. / Hold for out of county warrant/


Jacob-L.-Cooper-.jpg

Jacob L. Cooper / 23 / 11-17-16 / Vinc. In. / Strangulation / Domestic Battery /

Hanna-M.-Burch.jpeg

Hanna M. Burch / 11-18-16 / 25 / Terre Haute. In. / Theft /


Edwardo-Salinas.jpeg

Edwardo Salinas / 11-20-16 / 37 / Vinc. In. / Resisting law enforcement / Disorderly conduct /

Phillip-P.-Minton.jpeg

Phillip P. Minton / 11-19-16 / 19 / Mt. Veron, In. / Poss of paraphernalia / Illegal consumption of alcohol


Tyler-A.-Noffsinger.jpg

Tyler A. Noffsinger / 21 / 11-18-16 / Central City, Ky. / Trafficing in controlled substance/

Alisha-Barbre.jpg

Alisha Barbre / 22 / 11-18-16 / Central City, Ky. / Charge not listed/


Aaron-M.-Barbre.jpg

Aaron M. Barbre / 23 / 11-18-16 / Greenville, Ky. / Manufacturing meth / Shock probation in felony conviction /

Dallas-C.-Bailey.jpeg

Dallas C. Bailey / 35 / 11-19-16 / Bloomington, In. / Poss of marijuana / Poss of paraphernalia/


Kathryn-J.-Sutton.jpg

Kathryn J. Sutton / 41 / 11-19-16 / Bridgport, Il. / Battery against safety officer / Resisting law enforcement/ Driving while suspended / Poss of paraphernalia/

Lorenz-Quezada.jpg

Lorenz Quezada / 29 / 11-19-16 / Brazil, In./ Hold for out of county warrent/


Peggy-Marie-Baker.jpeg

Peggy M. Baker / 11-19-16 / 32 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of meth / Poss of paraphernalia/

Brittany-N.-Crockett.jpeg

Brittany N. Crockett / 24 / 11-19-16 / 19 / Vinc. In. / Domestic Battery /


George-K.-Crouse-III.jpeg

George K. Crouse III / 46 / 11-18-16 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of meth/

Jason-M.-Duke.jpg

Jason M. Duke / 27 / 11-20-16 /Bruceville, In. / Poss of a syringe / Poss of meth/


Roy-L.-Henry.jpeg

Roy L. Henry / 11-18-16 / 31 / Vinc, In. / Domestic Battery/

Colton-J.-Leehy.jpg

Colton J. Leehy / 22 / 11-21-16 / Vincennes, In. / Domestic Battery /


Aaron-Brewer.jpg

Aaron Brewer / 34 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant /

Charles-W.-Lewis.jpg

Charles W. Lewis / 44 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant


Joseph-M.-Hartley.jpg

Joseph M. Hartley / 35 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant/

Buffy-R.-Ross.jpg

Buffy R. Ross / 40 / 11-22-16 / Oaktown, In. / Probation Violation/


James-D.-Eaton.jpg

James D. Eaton / 41 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation /

Christopher-A.D.-Adams.jpg

Christopher A.D. Adams / 21 / 11-22-16 / Vinc. In. / Failure to appear /


Tina-Emmons.jpg

Tina Emmons / 22 / 11-21-16 / Vinc. In. / Theft /

Kenda-L.-Hamm.jpg

Kenda L. Hamm / 38 / 11-21-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss of legend drug / Poss of marijuana/


Kyle-D.-Wojciechowski.jpg

Kyle D. Wojciechowski / 19 / 11-21-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss of marijuana/

Nicholas-D.-McCarter.jpg

Nicholas D. McCarter / 30 / 11-21-16 / Wheatland In./ Resisting law enforcement / Burglary / Poss of controlled substance/


Caesar-Villagran.jpeg

Caesar Villagran / 11-24-16 / 23 / Whiting In, / Public Intox /

Christopher-L.-Williams.jpeg

Christopher L. Williams / 11-26-16 / Bicknell, In. / Illegal consumption of alcohol /


Aaron-Ru-Smith.jpeg

Aaron Ru Smith / 11-23-16 / Vinc. In. / Probation Violation /

Kennith-L.-Kelley.jpeg

Kennith L. Kelley / 31 / 11-25-16 / Vinc. In. / Poss of syringe /


Timothy-H.-Morris.jpeg

Timothy H. Morris / 11-24-16 / 56 / Class D Felony Offender /

Cortney-N.-Neighbors.jpeg

Cortney N. Neighbors / 31 / 11-26-16 /Vinc. In. / 2 counts of theft


Dominique-Dontez-Odle.jpeg

Dominique Dontez Odle / 28 / 11-26-16 / Poss of marijuana / operating while intoxicated / Operating vehicle w/o a license /

Pennie-Luv-Jones.jpeg

Pennie Luv Jones / 32 / 11-26-16 / Princeton, In. / Poss of synthetic drug / Poss of meth / Reckless Poss of paraphernalia / Public Intoxication/


Justin-G.-Ivers.jpeg

Justin G. Ivers / 35 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating while intoxicated /

Jimmy-D.-Burden.jpeg

Jimmy D. Burden / 59 / 11-23-16 / Resisting law enforcement /


Kelsey-L.-Bunte.jpeg

Kelsey L. Bunte / 29 / 11-23-16 / Bicknell. In. / Driving while suspended /

Christopher-R.-Arnold.jpeg

Christopher R. Arnold / 33 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. in. / Operating while intoxicated /


Joshua-G.-Shaner.jpg

Joshua G. Shaner / 35 / 11-27-16 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of syrange / Poss of controlled substance / Poss of paraphernalia / 5 day hold

Evelyn-C.-Algarin.jpeg

Evelyn C. Algarin / 11-25-16 / 50 / Vinc. In. / Operating Vehicle with BAC of .10 or more/


Lawrence-A.-Beacher.jpeg

Lawrence A. Beacher / 11-23-16 / 31/ Bicknell, IN. / Poss of marijuana/

Heather-R.-Kail.jpg

Heather R. Kail / 36 / 11-27-16 / Bicknell, In. / Poss of syringe / Poss of paraphernalia /


Christopher-L.-Lockhart.jpg

Christopher L. Lockhart / 32 / 11-27-16 / Freelandville, In. / 2 counts of failure to appear / Hold for out of county warrant /

Amanda-Davidson.jpg

Amanda Davidson / 36 / 11-27-16 / Westphelia / In. / Failure to appear / Writ of attachment /


Raymond-G.-Monroe.jpg

Raymond G. Monroe / 41 / 11-27-16 / Vinc. In. / Operating vehicle while intoxicated / Operating a vehcle w/o ever having a license /

Joyce-A.-Wilson.jpg

Joyce A. Wilson / 33 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. In. / Court ordered weekends/


Mitchel-J.-Cunningham.jpg

Mitchel J. Cunningham / 32 / 11-26-16 / 5 Day Hold/

Jeremy-M.-Moore.jpg

Jeremy M. Moore / 33 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. In. / Hold for out of county warrant /


Timothy-A.-Burgess.jpg

Timothy A. Burgess / 35 / 11-27-16 / Vince, In. / Driving while suspended /

Justin-M.-Tyree.jpg

Justin M. Tyree / 40 / 11-26-16 / Vinc. IN. / Contempt of court/


Randy-W.-Walker.jpg

Randy W. Walker / 45 / 11-25-16 / Bicknell, In. / 2 Counts of failure to appear/ Resisting Law Enforcement/

David-M.-Flax.jpg

David M. Flax/ 24 / 11-25-16 / Vinc. IN. / 5 Day Hold /


Kevin-R.-Carie.jpg

Kevin R. Carie / 33 / 11-24-16 / Vinc. In. / 2 counts of Resisting Law Enforment / Hold for out of county /warrant /

Gene-H.-Isom-Williams-III.jpg

Gene H. Isom-Williams III /23/ 11-23-16 / Vinc. IN. / Probation Violation/



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • bizarro 49ers

    Were you there for the great mugshot drought of 2016? :)

  • bizarro 49ers

    Day 11. The drought continues.

  • LaDonna Coonce Speth

    Are all criminals ugly? Just asking.

    • bizarro 49ers

      Vincennes needs to lay off the Anhydrous.

    • Jon Wilson

      Vincennes needs jobs…

  • Jon Wilson

    Man….. That’s a lot of criminals!

  • bizarro 49ers

    Is it that hard to type, that you can’t put what they were arrested for? I really need to apply for your job, cause it would not be hard at all to surpass you. Jesus. Like seriously Jesus lol. I wish some other site would publish this crap, because that would be one less unique visitor you would receive.

  • bizarro 49ers

    Just a reminder, if you wanna see the mugshots without waiting 5-6 days at a time, and to see them in color, just go to. vincennes.mugshot.press You are welcome.

    • bizarro 49ers

      You’re welcome, WZDM. 😉

  • Violet Jo Wininger

    What the fuck is Jesus going to do! Lmfao

  • Ketric Barnes

    Love all my people in the KCJ keep y’all head up