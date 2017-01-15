Wabash Valley Bridal Show 2017

WHAT:  2017 Wabash Valley Bridal and Prom Showcase

WHEN:  Sunday, January 15, 2017, 11am – 3pm EST

WHERE:  Adams Coliseum, 7th & Buntin Streets, Vincennes

WHY:  Visit with over 30 vendors to help plan your perfect wedding

WHO:  Brides to Be & Prom Go-ers

FREE TO ENTER!!!

 

Those attending the event:

Adams Coliseum Community Event Center, http://www.adamscoliseum.org/

Absolut Entertainment, https://www.facebook.com/ae812/

Lifetime Video Services, https://www.facebook.com/Lifetime-Video-Services-234192586656938/

Simple to Elegant, http://www.simpletoelegant.com/

Valley Party Supply, https://www.facebook.com/valleycashcarry/

Jewel Craft Jewelers, https://www.facebook.com/Jewel-Craft-Jewelers-291706010936972/

Tyler Simmons, Klein Realty, http://www.vincennesrealty.com/agents/tyler-simmons.htm

Misty Wilkins, It Works Consultant, https://mistywilkins.myitworks.com/contactme/

Blossom Hill Rental Complex, https://www.facebook.com/BlossomHillRentalHallComplex/

Carla’s Catering, http://www.carlascateringandcreations.com/

The Gasthof, http://gasthofamishvlg-com.webs.com/the-restaurant

Knox County CASA
105.7FM The Ride

Healthy Shapes, http://healthyshapes.net/

Pure Romance by Rachel Shelton, https://www.pureromance.com/rachelshelton

Hope’s Voice

Bauerhaus Catering, http://www.thebauerhaus.com/

Illusions, http://myillusionsbridal.com/

Apple Hill Orchard, http://applehillorchard.webs.com/

Bauer’s Tents & Party Rentals, https://bauerstents.com/

Lara Dawson, LipSense Consultant

Forever I Do Rentals, https://www.facebook.com/Forever-I-Do-Wedding-Rentals-Event-Rentals-143569155755292/

Lots of Laughs Photo Booth, https://www.facebook.com/lotsoflaughsphotobooths/

Lucia’s Bridal, https://www.facebook.com/Lucias-Bridals-136926549726224/

Stacey Miller, LuLaRoe Consultant

Pretty Posies, http://www.prettyposiesbyjan.com/

Artistic Imagery Photography, http://www.artisticimageryphotography.com/